Emmy Predictions 2017: Outstanding Animated Program

Can "BoJack Horseman" finally break into the race for best animated series?

Last Year’s Winner: “Archer”

Still Eligible: Yes.

Hot Streak: “South Park” has been nominated four years in a row, 12 of the last 13 years. “The Simpsons” has been nominated two years in a row, but previously had a 24-year hot streak before it missed out on a nod in 2014.

Fun Fact: “The Simpsons” and “South Park” have been duking it out in this category for as long as the latter has been in existence. Fox’s iconic comedy has 10 awards and 25 nominations, while Comedy Central’s most heralded series of all time has five wins and 15 nods.

With one of last year’s nominees no longer eligible — “Phineas and Ferb,” which aired its final episode in 2015 — there’s at least one open slot in the Outstanding Animated Program category. That’s good news for the newcomers and those denied entry for past season. We’re hoping that bodes well for “BoJack Horseman,” which IndieWire named not only the best animated series of 2016, but the best TV show, period.

Netflix is pushing “F is for Family” as well, Bill Burr’s raunchy, adult sitsom which debuted its second season just before the Emmys eligibilty cutoff. Meanwhile, HBO is hoping to snag a spot for “Animals,” the Mark and Jay Duplass-produced series with an all-star roster of voice actors. And Crackle has got a few well-liked stars of its own on “Supermansion,” including Emmy magnet Bryan Cranston.

READ MORE: ‘BoJack Horseman’ Season 3 Argues Awards Are Meaningless — But Its Creator Still Wants an Emmy

But they’re going to have to compete with the big boys. Last year’s winner, “Archer,” is still eligible and backing a lush new season with a noir twist. “The Simpsons” and “South Park” remain Academy favorites, and “Bob’s Burgers” is only three years removed from its first victory.

Plus, let’s not forget the long shots, especially given this branch of the Academy’s predilection for underdogs. “Family Guy” hasn’t been nominated since 2008, and “Samurai Jack” hasn’t seen a nod since 2005. Both have their fervent fandoms, though, as do “Future-Worm!” and “Tangled: The Series.”

Below are IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers’ predictions for Outstanding Animated Series (in alphabetical order), which will be updated throughout the awards season. Make sure to keep checking IndieWire for all the latest buzz and highlights from the 2017 race, and read the rest of the predictions in all categories, as well.

Predicted Nominees:

“Archer” “BoJack Horseman” “Bob’s Burgers” “The Simpsons” “South Park”

Spoilers: “Family Guy,” “Animals.”

In a Perfect World: “Samurai Jack”

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.