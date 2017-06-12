Emmy Predictions 2017: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Can Alexander Skarsgard land a nomination as the most hated man in "Big Little Lies"?

Last Year’s Winner: Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Still Eligible: No.

Hot Streak: While HBO and FX have the most nominations in this category over the past six years, they each have won twice and both have lost twice (to PBS in 2014 and History in 2012).

Fun Fact: Beau Bridges is the only actor to win this category twice. He won for “The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom” (1993) and “The Second Civil War” (1997).

The consistently crowded supporting actor category is again stacked with contenders this year. HBO and FX are at it again with enough offerings to fill the field by themselves (which FX almost did in 2016, with five of the six slots). First up, FX has “Fargo” and “Feud” as top competitors. David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg are damn impressive in Season 3, while Alfred Molina and Stanley Tucci are well-liked actors playing respected historical figures.

HBO, meanwhile, will be backing the best actor playing the most despised character on TV: Alexander Skarsgard in “Big Little Lies.” They’ve also got Michael Kenneth Williams for “The Night Of,” since Riz Ahmed and John Turturro are both competing in the Lead Actor category. Throw in the great James Cromwell on “The Young Pope,” and HBO has enough options you’d almost be excused for forgetting about their movies. Leading the pack in that subset are Hank Azaria in “The Wizard of Lies” and Reg E Cathey in “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”

OK, OK. HBO and FX are putting out a lot of limited series and movies, and they have been for a while. But the rest of television is catching up — and fast. “Sherlock” is a favorite with the TV Academy, and both Martin Freeman and Toby Jones could score nods this year. ABC is well-represented by Benito Martinez in “American Crime” and a few solid choices from “When We Rise” (namely David Hyde Pierce and Guy Pearce). Richard Dreyfus is hoping to represent Fox in “Shots Fired,” Johnny Flynn is up for “Genius,” and Martin Sheen rounds out the top contenders in “Anne of Green Gables.”

Below are IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers’ predictions for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (in alphabetical order), which will be updated throughout the awards season. Make sure to keep checking IndieWire for all the latest buzz and best highlights from the 2017 race, and read the rest of the predictions in all categories, as well.

Predicted Nominees:

Hank Azaria, “The Wizard of Lies” Martin Freeman, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective” Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette & Joan” Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” Stanley Tucci, “Feud: Bette & Joan” Michael Kenneth Williams, “The Night Of”

Spoilers: David Thewlis, “Fargo”; Reg E. Cathey, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”

In a Perfect World: James Cromwell, “The Young Pope”; Benito Martinez, “American Crime”; Toby Jones, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

