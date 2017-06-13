Emmy Predictions 2017: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Updated: Multiple contenders for "Big Little Lies," "Fargo," "American Horror Story," and more all vie for six slots at the Emmys.

Last Year’s Winner: Regina King, “American Crime”

Still Eligible: Yes.

Hot Streak: Regina King won two years in a row for her roles in “American Crime.” ABC cancelled the well-reviewed but low-rated anthology series after its third season.

Fun Fact: No one has won more than twice in this category, though Kathy Bates holds the record for most nominations with seven total nods.

Perhaps the most intriguing competition within this category is internal. “Big Little Lies” offers a few options in supporting actresses, primarily Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley. Dern is a five-time nominee (and two-time Oscar nominee) and beloved within the community. (She’s reportedly up for the presidency of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.) Woodley could’ve been positioned as a lead, given her role’s prominence, and that could work for or against her in this category.

Of course, they both could be nominated, too. The same goes for “Fargo,” where Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Olivia Sandoval are both up for supporting actress. Winstead has been a force all season, but Sandoval has come on strong at the end of the year. Meanwhile, FX also has “American Horror Story: Roanoke” and “Feud: Bette & Joan.” “AHS” features defending Emmy champ (in the lead category) Sarah Paulson as well as co-star Kathy Bates, who’s got 14 nominations total and two wins, which always makes her a threat. “Feud: Bette & Joan” has Judy Davis and Jackie Hoffman, both of whom earned praise from the press and the admiration from their peers.

Over on the film side, Michelle Pfeiffer is looking strong for HBO’s “The Wizard of Lies.” (Her accent work was quite tricky.) Ellen Burstyn could capitalize on her well-deserved stature in the industry and earn a nod for Lifetime’s “Custody,” while Rose Byrne hopes to snag a nod for guiding the HBO movie “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”

And even though “American Crime” was cancelled, its third season is still eligible. That means defending champion Regina King is up for a third trophy, and Lili Taylor could join her. Helen Hunt (“Shots Fired”) and Carrie Preston (“When We Rise”) represent the best shots for two new limited series, and Emily Watts will try to break through for “Genius,” too. Given Diane Keaton’s recent AFI Lifetime Achievement Honor, her name is out there for all the right reasons — could a “Young Pope” nod follow?

Below are IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers’ predictions for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series (in alphabetical order), which will be updated throughout the awards season. Make sure to keep checking IndieWire for all the latest buzz and best highlights from the 2017 race, and read the rest of the predictions in all categories, as well.

Predicted Nominees:

Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette & Joan” Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” Regina King, “American Crime” Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Roanoke” Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies” Mary Elizabeth Winstead, “Fargo”

Spoilers: Rose Byrne, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”; Diane Keaton, “The Young Pope”; Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

In a Perfect World: Jeannie Berlin, “The Night Of”; Olivia Sandoval, “Fargo”

