‘4:44’ With Mahershala Ali and Lupita Nyong’o Is Jay Z’s NC-17 Mystery Film — Watch New Trailer

The internet was buzzing earlier this month when Sprint premiered a mysterious teaser during the NBA Finals that featured recent Oscar winner Mahershala Ali boxing. The clip suggested some kind of new film, entitled “4:44” and rated NC-17, was on the way, co-starring Danny Glover and Lupita Nyong’o. Jay Z and Sprint confirmed over the weekend that “4:44” is officially the rapper’s next album, his first since 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail and his thirteenth overall. The company released a new trailer, embedded below.

While we now officially know “4:44” is the new Jay Z album, the question remains: What exactly is this project with Ali and Nyong’o? It’s likely going to be a visual album, similar to what Beyonce did with “Lemonade” last year, but it also could be a companion short film. We’ll know for sure when “4:44” debuts exclusively on Tidal on June 30. The album will also be available to Sprint customers.

The latest trailer features a snippet from the track “Adnis.” Ali is once again seen preparing for a boxing match. The actor won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars this year for his role in “Moonlight.”

