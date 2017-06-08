‘4:44’ Teaser: Mahershala Ali and Lupita Nyong’o Have A Mysterious NC-17 Project — Watch

Two Oscar winners come together in this mysterious project from streaming service Tidal and Sprint.

The internet has been abuzz today over a mysterious new project called “4:44,” for which the teaser trailer premiered during the NBA Finals last night. Marking a collaboration between streaming service Tidal and Sprint, the project is rumored to be a tie-in for JAY-Z’s yet-to-be announced next album, but whether it’s a music video or a longer short film remains to be seen.

The project is still shrouded in mystery, although the trailer does make it clear that Oscar winners Mahershala Ali and Lupita Nyong’o, as well as Danny Glover, will be appearing. The rating at the end notes the project will be rated NC-17, so it’s safe to assume graphic violence and/or sexual situations will be involved. The black-and-white teaser shows Ali’s character training for a box match but doesn’t give any story threads away.

More details are expected to drop soon, and the video could be available to stream on Tidal as early as tomorrow, June 9. Spring CEO Marcelo Claure tweeted the teaser after its television premiere last night, and it can viewed in its entirety below.

Excited to bring @Sprint customers exclusive content through our partnership with @TIDALHiFi – more news coming tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/YIbZ4h5Zoq — MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) June 8, 2017

