‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ Trailer: Kathryn Hahn and Her Insane Band of Mama Elves Return to Spread Holiday Joy — Watch

The Bad Moms are back, complete with plenty of jokes about "ho ho hos."

If there’s one thing we can thank smash hit and unexpected franchise-starter “Bad Moms” for, it’s continuing to spread the gospel of Kathryn Hahn. While the 2016 comedy from Jon Lucas and Scott Moore boasted comedic turns from all of its leading ladies, including Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis, Hahn’s foul-mouthed (but good-hearted) mama bear Carla stole the entire show. And now she’s back for “A Bad Moms Christmas,” which we can only guess comes complete with a metric ton of jokes about “ho ho hos.”

The new film will “follow our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.” Ten bucks one of them vomits eggnog on someone at some point.

The seasonally inappropriate offering reunites the original “Bad Moms” and features a mix of returning and new stars, including Jay Hernandez, Cheryl Hines, Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley, David Walton, Christine Baranski, and Susan Sarandon. (Sarandon and Barankski? Okay, maybe this will be a holiday treat.)

Check out the first trailer for “A Bad Moms Christmas” below. Yup, these moms are still bad (naughty?).

“A Bad Moms Christmas” will open on November 3. Fa la la la.

