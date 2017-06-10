‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Season 2: Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, and More Join the Cast on Netflix

Director Barry Sonnenfeld and star Neil Patrick Harris announced the new casting Friday evening.

The first season of Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” held its fair share of surprises — even for those who’d read Lemony Snicket’s Daniel Handler’s books — and one of the most pleasant of those secrets was discovering Will Arnett and Cobie Smulders as Father and Mother. These unexpected talents joined a cast already stacked with the likes of Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, K. Todd Freeman, Alfre Woodward, Joan Cusack, and Don Johnson.

And Season 2 just threw in a few more high-profile stars.

Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Sara Rue, Lucy Punch, and Roger Bart have all joined the cast for Season 2. The next entry is already in production, but series mastermind Barry Sonnenfeld and stars Harris, Woodard, and Freeman all made the announcement during an event in Los Angeles at the Netflix FYSee space.

It was not announced what roles each actor would be playing, which could make for a fun guessing game for fans. Sonnenfeld said during an interview for Season 1 that they were planning to devote two episodes for each book, and they did; covering Snicket’s “The Bad Beginning,” “The Reptile Room,” “The Wide Window,” and “The Miserable Mill” in the eight-episode first season.

That means “The Austere Academy,” “The Ersatz Elevator,” “The Vile Village,” and “The Hostile Hospital” are up next. How do Fillion, Hale, Punch, and the rest of the new cast members fit in? Post your theories in the comments below.

Fillion is coming off a recurring role on “Modern Family” and a memorable guest appearance in Netflix’s “Santa Clarita Diet.” Hale, who’s won two Emmys for his work on “Veep,” will find the time for “A Series of Unfortunate Events” when he’s not shooting the recently renewed HBO comedy.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” Season 1 is currently vying for favor from the TV Academy. With Emmy season in full swing, Netflix successfully petitioned the Academy to allow the series to compete as a comedy, despite its hour-long episodes automatically qualifying it as a drama.

No release date has been announced for Season 2. Season 1 premiered January 13 on Netflix.

