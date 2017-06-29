The Academy Board of Governors Is Now Majority Female

New members include Whoopi Goldberg and Kimberly Peirce, and it's the board that calls the Academy shots.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has picked its newly elected 2017–18 Board of Governors. Like the new 774 members invited to join the Academy this week, they are an eclectic and diverse group — and now, 60% of the board is female. Among them: Former Academy public relations executive Christina Kounelias, now at Participant Media, joins her boss David Linde on the board.

Those elected to the Board for the first time are:

Whoopi Goldberg, Actors Branch

Mandy Walker, Cinematographers Branch

Isis Mussenden, Costume Designers Branch

Wynn P. Thomas, Designers Branch

Kimberly Peirce, Directors Branch

David Linde, Executives Branch

Christina Kounelias, Public Relations Branch

Thomas R. Sito, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Teri E. Dorman, Sound Branch

Larry Karaszewski, Writers Branch

Incumbent governors reelected to the Board include:

Lora Kennedy, Casting Directors Branch

Kate Amend, Documentary Branch

Michael Tronick, Film Editors Branch

Kathryn L. Blondell, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Charles Bernstein, Music Branch

Albert Berger, Producers Branch

Returning to the Board after a hiatus is:

Richard Edlund, Visual Effects Branch

They beat out a number of would-be governors including Rob Friedman, Dick Cook, Ed Catmull, and Oscar show co-producer Michael De Luca.

Not trying for a seat was Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the current AMPAS president who’s stepping down this August and won’t seek a third three-year term on the 54-member board. (You have to be on the board in order to run for president.) Actress Laura Dern is one current board member who is backed by Academy CEO Dawn Hudson and gaining support.

The Academy’s 17 branches are each represented by three governors, who are welcome to serve up to three consecutive three-year terms. The Board of Governors is charged with setting the the Academy’s strategy and rules going forward, looking after its financial well-being, and staying on track with the Oscars and its other film missions.

