The Bat-Signal Will Light Up Los Angeles in Honor of Adam West

Hollywood lost its original Batman over the weekend with the passing of Adam West, and now Los Angeles is planning what can only be described as the coolest tribute imaginable. Tonight at Los Angeles’ City Hall, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck will join the good citizens of LA to light the iconic Bat-Signal in tribute to the late star.

Special guests will be in attendance at the ceremony, and fans are encouraged to attend and pay tribute. The Bat-Signal will be projected onto the tower of Los Angeles City Hall at Spring Street.

Adam West, whose lighthearted take on the Caped Crusader endeared him to fans for more than half a century, passed away at 88-years-old after a short battle with leukemia. He became well known in recent years for his voice work on “The Fairly OddParents” and “Family Guy,” where he played none other than Mayor Adam West. His passing inspired countless tributes, with Ben Affleck even thanking West for “showing him how it’s done.”

