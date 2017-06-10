Adam West, TV’s Original Batman, Dies at 88

Rest easy, Batman.

Adam West, whose lighthearted take on the Caped Crusader endeared him to fans for more than half a century, has died. A family spokesperson revealed that the 88-year-old “Batman” actor passed away last night following a short battle with leukemia; he died surrounded by family.

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” said his family in a statement. West starred on “Batman” for the entirety of its three-season run, headlining 120 episodes between 1966 and 1968. Known for its campy approach and straight-and-narrow morals, the show also inspired a feature film — the first full-length Batman movie.

More recently, West became well known for his voice work on “The Fairly OddParents” and “Family Guy,” where he played none other than Mayor Adam West. He was born in Walla Walla, Washington on September 19, 1928 and is survived by a large family: wife Marcelle, six children, five children and great-grandchildren.

