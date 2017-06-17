Adam West’s Unaired ‘Powerless’ Episode Released on YouTube — Watch

NBC and DC decided to light the Bat Signal one last time.

For his final onscreen performance, Adam West spoofed his most famous role. The former Batman played Wayne Enterprises executive Dean West in an unaired episode of “Powerless,” and in tribute to the late performer — who died last week at 88 — NBC and DC have posted “Win, Luthor, Draw” in its entirety on YouTube.

A sitcom set within the DC Universe, “Powerless” followed the lives of normal people whose lives are affected by the constant clash between superheroes and their arch nemeses. Vanessa Hudgens, Ron Funches and Alan Tudyk starred in the short-lived series, which aired 12 episodes earlier this year before being canceled.

West clearly had a sense of humor about himself and his wholesome take on the Caped Crusader, whom he played on TV from 1966–68 — he also voiced a fictionalized version of himself on “Family Guy.” Watch his episode of “Powerless” below.

