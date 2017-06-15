‘After Louie’ Trailer: Alan Cumming Is An AIDS Activist With A Younger Lover In This Moving Gay Drama — Watch

The directorial debut from original ACT UP member Vincent Gagliostro features a complex May/December romance.

Thanks to the members of ACT UP (The AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power), being HIV-Positive is no longer a death sentence. But what happened to survivors of the initial wave of the AIDS epidemic, those members of the lost generation we never lost? Does the younger generation afford these survivors the respect they deserve, and could it ever be enough? These are the questions at the heart of “After Louie,” a moving new film from original ACT UP member Vincent Gagliostro.

Alan Cumming plays Sam, an activist and artist living in New York City. He spends his days editing footage of his friend William, who died of AIDS. His friends (Sarita Choudhury and Patrick Breen) have moved on to lead relatively happy lives, but Sam remains stuck in the past. His only relationships are with younger men whom he pays, which is how he meets the alluring Braeden (Zachary Booth). Though the two men share a passionate connection, the gay generation gap grows ever wider as Sam becomes more embroiled in his project.

The trailer evokes the beautifully rendered heartache of “After Louie,” an urgent film that asks so many necessary questions. Cumming and Booth anchor a cast full of celebrated queer artists, including Wilson Cruz, Justin Vivian Bond and Joey Arias. Their presence ensures “After Louie” pays homage to the queer icons of the past while also celebrating their future.

