Alamo Drafthouse Officially Coming to Los Angeles in 2018

Alamo Drafthouse is heading to the west coast!

Arclight Cinemas better watch its back. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has officially announced it will be opening its first theater in Los Angeles in 2018. The company is partnering with The Ratkovich Company, National Real Estate Advisors and Blue Vista Capital Management on the new property, which will be built at newly-renovated The Bloc and be named Alamo Drafthouse Downtown. The theater will open in 2018 in 2018 as The Bloc completes its $180 million renovations.

“When we announced seven years ago that we would be embarking upon a plan of nationwide expansion, my primary goal was to open a theater in Los Angeles,” said Alamo Drafthouse Cinema founder and CEO Tim League in an official statement. “After many years of exhaustive searching and planning, we feel we have found the perfect home at The Bloc. Building a new audience for foreign language films, documentaries and independent movies is core to the Alamo brand, and this flagship theater will be ground zero for that effort.

Alamo Drafthouse Downtown will include 12 screens and seat approximately 560 people. The theater will equipped for 3D and archival 35mm projection, and each individual theater will be equipped with 4K digital projection. As is tradition at every Alamo location, the theater will include an adjoining bar and allow moviegoers to order food and drinks from their seats while servers attend to them throughout the film.

Added Ratkovich Company founder Wayne Ratkovich: “Alamo Drafthouse is the perfect addition to The Bloc and to Downtown LA’s rapidly growing food and entertainment scene. It brings a fresh and unique take on the traditional movie-watching experience and will be a great compliment to the other retailers at The Bloc.”

Alamo Drafthouse Downtown will be located on the second and third floors of the southwest corner of The Bloc, accessible from the Flower Street mid-block crossing and the fourth floor of the parking structure. More details to come.

