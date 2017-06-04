Alec Baldwin Defends Kathy Griffin: ‘Trump Is Such a Senile Idiot, All He Has Is Twitter Fights’

At least one person was unbothered by Griffin's photo shoot.

Kathy Griffin’s ill-advised photo shoot featuring the fake severed head of Donald Trump was condemned by nearly everyone who saw it, but she has at least one prominent defender: Alec Baldwin. The actor, whose impersonations of 45 have been a highlight of “Saturday Night Live” throughout the last year, even used Trump’s preferred method of communication to do so.

READ MORE: Kathy Griffin Issues Apology After Trump Beheading Picture Goes Viral: ‘I Went Too Far’

“Dear Kathy Griffin, Kathy … baby … I’ve been there. The whole Henry Hyde thing with Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end?” began the five-part tweet storm.

“A joke. That’s what I thought. That’s what we intended. No one walked out of the studio and said, ‘No! We’re serious!’ No one. But all your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully. Kathy … fuck them. Fuck them all. No one believes you meant to threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights. Ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him.”

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open: Donald Trump and His Inner Circle Sing ‘Hallelujah’

Griffin had her CNN contract terminated as a result of the incident. In addition to Baldwin, Jim Carrey and Larry King defended her photo shoot as well.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.