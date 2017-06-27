Alec Baldwin Confirms Return To ‘Saturday Night Live’ As Donald Trump

After some uncertainty, the actor will resume his beloved Trump impersonation on the sketch show this fall.

Political satire has had to do a lot of heavy lifting lately, but audiences can sleep a little easier knowing Alec Baldwin will return his Donald Trump impression to “Saturday Night Live” in the fall. “Yeah, we’re going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it,” Baldwin told CNN, adding that the number of Trump sketches will be fewer than audiences might expect. “There will be a couple celery sticks of that every now and then. But not a whole meal.”

The actor had previously been cagey about whether he could make an “SNL” appearance work with his busy fall schedule. In March, he thought fans might be tiring of the popular impression: “I don’t know how much more people can take it.”

Baldwin has hosted the NBC comedy mainstay 17 times — more than any other host. Though the Trump gig was originally only supposed to last through the election, the historic upset meant Baldwin had to stick around. Baldwin’s blistering Trump impression became one of the show’s biggest draws, earning ‘SNL’ its highest ratings in years. It’s safe to assume Lorne Michaels (and ‘SNL’ fans) are very happy about Baldwin’s reversal.

