Alfred Hitchcock: The Six Decades and 54 Movie Posters That Define His Career

From classics to forgotten gems, there are plenty of Alfred Hitchcock films to discover and enjoy.

With a career spanning six decades, Alfred Hitchcock remains the most influential filmmaker of all time. And while many of his later films are well known, there are also numerous titles to explore during the earliest part of his career in the 1920s.

READ MORE: How Alfred Hitchcock, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ and More Influenced Wes Anderson — Watch

While Hitchcock started making a name for himself in the 1930s with films like “The Man Who Knew Too Much” and “The 39 Steps,” he really hit his stride during the 1940s with “Rebecca, “Foreign Correspondent” and “Suspicion.” By the next decade, Hitchcock was creating some of the most iconic films of all time with “Rear Window” and “Vertigo.”

In the 1960s, Hitchcock showed no signs of slowing down, transforming the horror genre with “Psycho” and “The Birds.” Even in one of his final films, “Frenzy,” Hitchcock still showcased his ability to shock audiences. From classics to forgotten gems, there’s plenty to discover anew across the breadth of the auteur’s groundbreaking and varied career.

Click through his entire filmography and the many posters that define it.