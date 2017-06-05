‘American Made’ Trailer: Tom Cruise is a Drug Smuggler Turned CIA Informant in Wild True Story

Tom Cruise reunites with his "Edge of Tomorrow" director Doug Liman for the true story of Barry Seal.

Before Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman get to work on the much anticipated “Edge of Tomorrow” sequel, the duo will bring one of the CIA’s most infamous true stories to the big screen this fall. “American Made” stars Cruise as Barry Seal, an airline pilot turned drug smuggler turned CIA informant who worked with the Medellin Cartel and was assassinated at age 46. It’s not going to have the alien combat of “Edge of Tomorrow,” but it’s surely going to be just as wild.

“American Made” marks Liman’s return to Universal Pictures for the first time since “The Bourne Identity.” Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are producing through their Imagine Entertainment banner, while Sarah Wright, Domhnall Gleeson, Jayma Mays, Jesse Plemons and Lola Kirke are staring in supporting roles.

The movie finds cruise returning to adult-oriented drama for the first time in almost a decade. Aside from the 2012 musical “Rock of Ages,” Cruise has spent the last several years strictly starring in big-budget action blockbusters, including “Edge of Tomorrow,” “Oblivion” and the “Jack Reacher” and “Mission: Impossible” franchises. He’s front and center in “The Mummy” reboot, which opens in theaters Friday and is the first installment in Universal’s new monster movie universe.

“American Made” opens in theaters September 29. Watch the first trailer below.

