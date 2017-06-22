Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Reunite for Julius Caesar-Themed ‘Really!?! with Seth and Amy’ — Watch

Plus, why Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring and a brief history of one of late-night's newest, beloved ongoing segments

When “Late Night with Seth Meyers” producer Mike Shoemaker teased that Amy Poehler, “Saturday Night Live” fans knew that meant one very exciting thing: another edition of “Really!?!”

She is the best. Really. pic.twitter.com/rTEomHvtFD — Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) June 21, 2017

The segment first popped up back when Poehler and Meyers were co-host of SNL’s “Weekend Update,” with the two taking aim at headline-makers like then-Senator Larry Craig and members of a Congressional committee on birth control. (A new addition to the canon is always exciting, but nothing tops that combo of the old graphic with Don Pardo intro’ing the title.)

When Poehler left the show for Pawnee pastures, Meyers kept the “Really!?!” flame alive, co-delivering the indignation with Kermit the Frog (who knew he was so passionate about Twizzlers and Hot Pockets!) and an also-returning Tina Fey.

With Poehler in town promoting her upcoming summer comedy “The House,” it made sense that another desk-sharing “Late Night” moment would be in the works. For this particular go-around, the two focused on the protests of the Public Theatre’s production of “Julius Caesar” depicting the ruler as Trump-like with insight into Tuesday’s news that Daniel Day-Lewis would be retiring from acting.

Though many of the “Really!?!”s touched on political news, this isn’t the first time the two have focused their laser questions elsewhere. The first time Poehler and Meyers re-teamed for the segment, the pair took aim at a pair of sports commentators who claimed that women’s soccer wasn’t worth watching.

“Really!?!” Reunion, Vol. IV is another notch in a great June for “Late Night,” which has already seen the show’s “Closer Look” segments continue to trend, another scorching edition of “Ya Burnt” and one of the most delightful bloopers in the show’s history. Keep it coming, folks.

