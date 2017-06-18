Andy Serkis Teaches Tom Holland How to Walk Like an Ape on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ — Watch

Just two dudes monkeying around.

As the reigning king of motion capture, Andy Serkis is pretty skilled at walking around on all fours. The former Gollum, King Kong and now Caesar from the “Planet of the Apes” series brought his “quadrupedding” talents to “The Graham Norton Show” this week, eventually forcing “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Tom Holland to try his hand (and feet) at monkeying around.

“I happen to have with me some arm extensions, which we can all have a go with,” Serkis says before grabbing said extensions, which totally happened to just be sitting there. He then seamlessly transitions into silverback-gorilla mode and hobbles around as only a seasoned veteran could; Holland, meanwhile, goes wide-eyed when called upon to replicate the motion. (“How do you beat your chest with these things?” he asks after being given the arm extensions. )

Serkis, who will return as Caesar in next month’s “War for the Planet of the Apes,” is also starring as Baloo and directing next year’s “Jungle Book.”

