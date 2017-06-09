Annapurna Sets Oscar-Friendly Fall Dates For ‘Death Wish’ & ‘Professor Marston & The Wonder Women’

Megan Ellison's foray into distribution continues solidly with two strong fall releases from directors Eli Roth and Angela Robinson.

Annapurna, the production company run by Megan Ellison which was behind “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Spring Breakers,” and “20th Century Women,” is steadily expanding its new distribution wing. The company has set awards-friendly fall dates for “Death Wish” and “Professor Marston & The Wonder Women.” The first, from the reigning king of horror Eli Roth will be released on November 22, with Angela Robinson’s biopic of Wonder Woman creator William Moulton Marston coming out October 27.

A crime thriller about a widower vigilante, “Death Wish” stars Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio and Elisabeth Shue in a re-make of the 1974 film starring Charles Bronson. An executive producer on Jordan Peeele’s “Get Out,” Roth steps out of his considerably lucrative horror comfort zone with the action drama. “Death Wish” is produced by MGM, Annapurna’s international distribution partner.

With renewed interest in Wonder Woman as cultural icon following the recent DC film’s success, “True Blood” producer Angela Robinson return to the big screen for the first time since 2005’s “Herbie: Fully Loaded.” “Professor Marston & The Wonder Women” will follow the eccentric home life of the character’s original creator, a psychologist and inventor who lived a polyamorous lifestyle long before it was trendy. The film stars Luke Evans as Marston, Rebecca Hall as his wife, and Bella Heathcote as his mistress. Annapurna released a short teaser trailer, timed to play before “Wonder Woman” on opening weekend. Annapurna acquired the film from Sony Worldwide.

