‘Atypical’ First Look: Jennifer Jason Leigh Heads to TV For New Netflix Comedy Exploring the Spectrum

Netflix reveals the release date of its anticipated heartfelt comedy series following the journey of an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum with a new clip.

Netflix has announced the release date for its new comedy series “Atypical,” a series about an 18-year-old boy on the autism spectrum who’s learning to navigate life. The announcement came with a clip from its premiere episode, and parents of teenagers will relate.

READ MORE: 7 New Netflix Shows to Binge in June, and The Best Episodes of Each

Jennifer Jason Leigh (“The Hateful Eight”) and Keir Gilchrist (“It’s Kind of a Funny Story”) play the mother and son duo in this heartfelt coming-of-age story that unfolds from the point-of-view of Sam (Keir Gilchrist).

According to the summary provided by Netflix, “Sam decides it is time to go on a date, find a girlfriend and hopefully love, a journey that sets Sam’s mother, Elsa (played by Jason Leigh), on her own life-changing path as her son seeks more independence. Sam’s entire family must adjust to change, all while exploring the question: what does it really mean to be ‘normal’?”

Other big names included in this cast are Michael Rapaport (“The Heat”) as Sam’s father, Brigette Lundy-Paine (“Irrational Man”) as Sam’s scrappy sister, and Amy Okuda (“How to Get Away with Murder”) as Sam’s therapist.

“Atypical,” which consists of eight half-hour episodes, was created and written by Robia Rashid (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Academy-Award winning producer Seth Gordon (“Sneaky Pete”). Rashid and Gordon serve as executive producers alongside Mary Rohlich (“Horrible Bosses”), with Jennifer Jason Leigh as producer.

“Atypical” premieres on Netflix Friday, August 11. Check out the clip above and new photos below.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.