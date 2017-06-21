Aubrey Plaza Promotes ‘The Little Hours’ By Smoking A Ton of Weed With Nuns — Watch

There's only one way to promote a movie about raunchy, NSFW nuns.

How do you promote a movie about a group of raunchy, sexually deviant nuns? If you’re Aubrey Plaza, you walk the walk and smoke a lot of weed with a pair of cannabis-loving Sisters.

Plaza stars opposite Alison Brie and Kate Mucucci in “The Little Hours,” which puts a NSFW spin on “The Decameron.” The trio play a group of raunchy nuns whose repressed desires erupt after the arrival of a handsome young servant (Dave Franco) to their convent. John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke and Nick Offerman co-star.

READ MORE: Aubrey Plaza Leads a Hilarious Cast of Sexually Deviant Nuns In Jeff Baena’s ‘The Little Hours’ — Review

In his review out of Sundance, IndieWire chief film critic Eric Kohn called “The Little Hours” a “satisfying snapshot of subversive comedy that delivers where it counts.”

He added: “Writer-director Jeff Baena’s improv-laden twist on ‘The Decameron,’ in which wily 13th-century nuns speak in raunchy contemporary dialogue and engage in sexual deviance, milks its premise for as many jokes as possible and then keeps going, with uneven but mostly hilarious results.”

“The Little Hours” opens in select New York and Los Angeles theaters June 30. Watch Aubrey Plaza and two nuns get very, very high in the video below.

