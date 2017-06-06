‘Baby Driver’: 10 Classic Car Chase Movies That Inspired Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright has some homework for you: Makes sure to see these 10 movies before "Baby Driver" opens June 28.

Edgar Wright is going to deliver one of the best movies of the summer when “Baby Driver” opens in theaters June 28, but before he does he’s looking back at the classic car chase movies that inspired his latest high-energy genre ride. The British Film Institute is launching a new screening series this month entitled “Edgar Wright presents Car Car Land,” which will find the director presenting the 10 movies that led him to create “Baby Driver.”

“These movies are a literal crash course in the best car action from the 60s, 70s and 80s,” wrote Wright in an official introduction to the series. “I can’t make any claims to being a great driver and I’m not even sure you could call me a gearhead (I would struggle to change a flat). However, I am a fan of action cinema in its purest form and the best film car chases are some of the most glorious collisions of sound and image in the art form.”

Whether its Steve McQueen in “Bullitt” or Barry Newman in “Vanishing Point,” it’s not surprising to find out that Edgar Wright has some amazing taste when it comes to car chase films. No wonder critics are hailing “Baby Driver” as a new action classic.

