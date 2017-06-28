Guillermo Del Toro Really Wants You to See ‘Baby Driver,’ Hails it As ‘An American in Paris’ on ‘Crack Smoke’

The "Pan's Labyrinth" director praised Edgar Wright's latest as an action flick "with the vigour and bravado of a Gene Kelly musical."

“Baby Driver,” Edgar Wright’s hotly anticipated summer car heist, hits theaters today, and the buzz surrounding the movie has been growing steadily since its SXSW premiere. But there’s at least one person even more excited than we are for the action flick: Guillermo del Toro. The director took to Twitter to unleash a string of praise on Wright’s latest (in what has now become something of a tradition), calling it “breathtaking,” “flawlessly executed,” and “earnest and unprotected.”

Comparing Wright to the great Walter Hill, del Toro argued that “Baby Driver” combined the action chops of “The Driver” with the fable-like qualities of “Mean Streets.” Not bad praise from the guy who made “Pan’s Labyrinth.”

“The key to understanding it fully — at least for me — is in the fact that it is a fable,” he wrote. “Complete with its very own Disney prince and princess, but it’s also rock n’ roll. Meaning the magic exists in a dirty, genre-tainted world. The film is incredibly precise. Flawlessly executed to its smallest detail: breathtaking Russian arm shots, real-world car mount and foot chases executed with the vigour and bravado of a Gene Kelly musical. This is ‘An American In Paris’ on wheels and crack smoke. Its a movie in love with cinema- the high of cinema and motion. In love with color and light and lenses and film.”

He added that “Baby Driver” is Wright’s most earnest film, certain to “send his career in a new direction.” Click on the first tweet to read the whole thread:

