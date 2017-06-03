‘Baby Driver’ Soundtrack: Here’s the Tracklist for Edgar Wright’s Car-Chase Drama

Three different songs have the word "baby" in them.

In “Baby Driver,” Ansel Elgort plays a getaway driver who constantly has music playing in order to drown out his tinnitus. And, like “Drive” before it, that music seems to be an integral part of the experience in Edgar Wright’s upcoming film, which premiered at SXSW to strong reviews.

“Baby Driver” doesn’t arrive in theaters until later this month, but the tracklist to its soundtrack (which includes three different songs with the word “baby” in the title) is now available courtesy of NME:

Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – ‘Bellbottoms’ Bob & Earl – ‘Harlem Shuffle’ Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – ‘Egyptian Reggae’ Googie Rene – ‘Smokey Joe’s La La’ The Beach Boys – ‘Let’s Go Away For Awhile’ Carla Thomas – ‘B-A-B-Y’ Kashmere Stage Band – ‘Kashmere’ Dave Brubeck – ‘Unsquare Dance’ The Damned – ‘Neat Neat Neat’ The Commodores – ‘Easy (Single Version)’ T. Rex – ‘Debora’ Beck – ‘Debra’ Incredible Bongo Band – ‘Bongolia’ The Detroit Emeralds – ‘Baby Let Me Take You (in My Arms)’ Alexis Korner – ‘Early In The Morning’ David McCallum – ‘The Edge’ Martha and the Vandellas – ‘Nowhere To Run’ The Button Down Brass – ‘Tequila’ Sam & Dave – ‘When Something Is Wrong With My Baby’ Brenda Holloway – ‘Every Little Bit Hurts’ Blur – ‘Intermission’ Focus – ‘Hocus Pocus (Original Single Version)’ Golden Earring – ‘Radar Love (1973 Single Edit)’ Barry White – ‘Never, Never Gone Give Ya Up’ Young MC – ‘Know How’ Queen – ‘Brighton Rock’ Sky Ferreira – ‘Easy’ Simon & Garfunkel – ‘Baby Driver’ Kid Koala – ‘Was He Slow (Credit Roll Version)’ Danger Mouse (featuring Run The Jewels and Big Boi) – ‘Chase Me’

Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx and Jon Bernthal co-star in the film, Wright’s follow-up to “The World’s End.” “Baby Driver” will be released in theaters on June 28.

