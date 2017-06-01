Dwayne Johnson is back for more football and cash (and Steph Curry) in the HBO series.

Not even significant, invasive surgery can keep The Rock from balling.

The second season of HBO’s “Ballers” ended with Dwayne Johnson’s character, Spencer Strasmore, checking into a facility to address the hip issue that had been bugging him all season long. By the looks of it, it seems like the operation was not a failure.

No word on the lasting fate of the body of Spencer’s financial consultant associate Joe Krutel (Rob Corddry), whose unfortunate nipple piercing was another high (low? both?) point, last we saw these Miami football professionals. But if you think that any fresh appendages or an artificial ball-and-socket joint would keep this show from doing what it’s done for the last 20 episodes — show scantily clad women, impossibly talented athletes and unbelievable business expenditures, all within close proximity of the beach — think again.

Aside from Johnson and Corddry returning, this season’s ensemble also includes Andy Garcia, Dulé Hill, Richard Schiff, John David Washington, Omar Miller and Arielle Kebbel. The show has also featured ex-NFLers Terrell Suggs and (Broadway’s own!) Eddie George as themselves, so keep your eyes peeled for other potential linebacker or running back cameos as the show makes its way towards its third batch of episodes.

“Ballers” headlines HBO’s 2017 summer comedy Sunday night lineup, alongside the return of Issa Rae’s “Insecure.” Both series’ newest seasons premiere on July 23rd at 10:00 p.m., following a new episode of “Game of Thrones.”

Watch the full trailer for Season 3 of “Ballers” below.

