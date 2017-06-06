‘Band Aid’: Fred Armisen Is a Jerk in Hilarious New Music Video — Watch

A behind-the-scenes moment turns awkward when Armisen suggests some last minute changes to a music video.

IFC Films’ Sundance comedy “Band Aid” just released a hilarious new music video in which Fred Armisen subtly tries to make himself the centerpiece of the band. The video begins with writer-director-star Zoe Lister-Jones and co-star Adam Pally being interviewed by a journalist immediately before shooting a music video, when Armisen joins and suggests some last minute changes to the shoot.

“Band Aid” tells the story of a dysfunctional married couple whose shared love of music leads to an unconventional form of couple’s therapy when they form a band with their neighbor (Armisen). The film is Lister-Jones’ feature directing debut.

Acquired by IFC Films shortly after its Sundance premiere, “Band Aid” has attracted strong reviews and special praise for Lister-Jones’ decision to employ an all-female crew, many of whom appear briefly in the music video. The Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University’s latest Celluloid Ceiling study reported that gender representation in professions like editing and sound design is still wildly skewed towards men. The 2016 study found that women comprised 17% of all editors working on the top 250 films of 2016 and just 5% of all cinematographers on those same films were women

“Band Aid” was produced by Lister-Jones and her production company Mister Lister Films, with producer Natalia Anderson and executive producer Daryl Wein.

Check out the music video from Lister-Jones and Pally’s The Dirty Dishes below.



