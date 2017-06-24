Banksy’s Identity May Have Just Been Revealed

Is Robert Del Naja the semi-anonymous street artist?

People have speculated about Banksy’s true identity since before the semi-anonymous street artist ever exited through the gift shop. The rumors have reignited once again following an interview with musician, DJ and producer Goldie, who may have just let the cat out of the bag in a new interview.

“Give me a bubble letter and put it on a T-shirt and write ‘Banksy’ on it, and we’re sorted,” he said. “We can sell it now. No disrespect to Robert, I think he is a brilliant artist. I think he has flipped the world of art over.”

The Robert in question is speculated to be one Robert Del Naja, a musician artist and musician best known as one of the founding members of Massive Attack; others point to Robin Gunningham as a potential candidate.

A fair amount of circumstantial evidence backs up the theory that Del Naja is indeed Banksy, including the fact that the two know one another and the artist’s much-publicized works have a habit of showing up near Massive Attack concerts. Del Naja is on the record in denying this, however, calling it “a good story but sadly not true….Wishful thinking, I think. He is a mate as well. He’s been to some of the gigs. It’s purely a matter of logistics and coincidence, nothing more than that.”

Just as likely, of course, is that this was intentional misdirection — you never know with Banksy, which is part of the fun.

