Ben Affleck Pays Tribute to Adam West: ‘Thank You for Showing Us All How It’s Done’

One Batman thanks another.

Now that the small screen’s first Batman has passed, the latest actor to don the cape and cowl is paying tribute to his predecessor. Ben Affleck honored Adam West on Twitter yesterday, writing that the departed performer “exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it’s done.”

West played the Caped Crusader on the campy TV show throughout the late ’60s, and in 1966 starred in the first feature-length “Batman” movie. The tone and content of that show could hardly be more different from more recent incarnations — it offered a much more straitlaced worldview and those famously silly sound effects — but West’s take on the character has long endeared him to fans.

Affleck debuted his more brooding version of Batman in last year’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and will reprise the role in the upcoming “Justice League.”

Adam West exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it’s done. @therealadamwest — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) June 10, 2017

