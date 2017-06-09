The Best Monster Movie Posters, Ever

From "Frankenstein" to "The Babadook", these monsters have kept us up at night.

Although it’s getting terrible reviews, Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy” opens in theaters this weekend, kicking off Universal’s Dark Universe. The new cinematic franchise will reboot some of the most famous monsters in movie history, which includes Dracula, Frankenstein, The Creature From The Black Lagoon and The Invisible Man.

But while these famous ghouls provided the earliest cinematic scares for horror lovers, they have also inspired countless monsters since, many of whom have become iconic in their own right. “Hellraiser” gave audiences a sneak peek into the scariest corners of hell, conjuring forth Pinhead and the mutilated, pleasure-seeking cenobites.

Although “The Howling” hearkens back to “The Wolfman,” it updated the monster movie by shocking viewers with the horror of transforming into something inhuman, rather than just offering townspeople being terrorized by a werewolf. And most recently, “The Babadook” turned a children’s pop-up book character into a source of true terror.

All of these monster movies have kept us pulling up the covers at night and wondering just what is waiting under the bed to grab us.