The Best Movie Posters of the 2000s

The early aughts gave us some game-changing cinema, from "Zodiac" to "Children of Men."

The early aughts may have brought a string of questionable fashion statements to the table (remember trucker hats?), but it was chock-full of memorable cinema across a variety of genres.

Both Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan rejuvenated the action genre, giving us endlessly quotable, award-winning films like “Kill Bill” and “The Dark Knight” that are still considered game-changers. Films like “Cloverfield” and “District 9” took us by surprise, while “Children of Men” influenced many of the bleak dystopian YA films we’ve seen over the past few years.

Some of these films also served as introductions to some of today’s biggest stars. Although he had already done “Freaks and Geeks,” Judd Apatow jumped onto everyone’s radar as the new king of comedy with “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.” “Donnie Darko” became a cult-classic, but no one knew who Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal were, let alone how to pronounce their last name. Guillermo Del Toro became the go-to for storybook horror with “Pan’s Labyrinth,” and who knew that “Hard Candy” would give us both Patrick Wilson and Ellen Page.

