‘The Big Sick’ Clip: Kumail Nanjiani’s 9/11 Joke Doesn’t Go Over So Well In This Scene From the Sundance Hit — Watch

Kumail tries (and fails) to break the tension of an awkward moment in this sneak peek of the delightful indie comedy "The Big Sick."

Audiences have been clamoring for a peek at “The Big Sick” ever since it was the most talked about comedy to come out of Sundance this year. Written by “Silicon Valley” star and comedian Kumail Nanjiani along with his wife, Emily V. Gordon, “The Big Sick” is the kind of charming romantic comedy we just don’t see enough of these days. That’s probably because they’re so hard to do well — which is what makes “The Big Sick” so appealing.

Based on the writers’ real lives, “The Big Sick” follows Kumail and Emily (Zoe Kazan) as their budding romance is abruptly interrupted by Emily’s mysterious illness. As the people who love her attempt to make sense of this shocking situation, Kumail is thrown into an intense bonding experience with her parents, Terry (Ray Romano) and Beth (Holly Hunter). Told with equal parts levity and drama, director Michael Showalter balances brilliantly the pain of grief with the absurd nature of life’s fragility in “The Big Sick.”

In this scene, Terry and Beth have just met Kumail at the hospital after Emily has been admitted. Only ever having heard about him from Emily, Terry decides to make conversation. What follows is a delightfully awkward moment that illustrates perfectly this film’s unique charms.

“The Big Sick” opens in theaters this Friday. Take a look:

