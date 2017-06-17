Bill Cosby Mistrial: Lena Dunham, Kumail Nanjiani and Others React

The jury was deadlocked in Cosby's case, and so he walked free.

Bill Cosby’s trial for sexual assault ended in a mistrial this morning, and reactions have been expectedly heated. After deliberating for 52 hours, the jury declared themselves “deadlocked on all counts,” meaning that Cosby — who was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault and has been accused of similar acts by dozens of women — walked free.

READ MORE: Daily Reads: Separating Bill Cosby From Cliff Huxtable, How Gregory Peck Brought Diversity to the Academy, and More

Lena Dunham was one of the first to chime in on social media, tweeting that “Bill Cosby’s trial is about much more than Bill Cosby.”

Bill Cosby’s trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased. When they don’t… — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth. It is an unimaginable grind — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

My heart is with every survivor reliving the erasure of their own experience today. I see you. I love you. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

READ MORE: 35 Bill Cosby Accusers Speak in Staggering New York Cover Story

Kumail Nanjiana and others spoke out as well:

Serious question: How will Cosby ever get an unbiased jury? Who doesn’t know him or have some sort of association with him? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 17, 2017

To these women & anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault: you are heard, you matter, and you deserve justice. 💓 https://t.co/jluZT62fTj — Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) June 17, 2017

Thank you to Andrea Constand & all of Cosby’s victims for their bravery in coming forward. I stand with you. @CNN https://t.co/AmK1WH7WNG — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 17, 2017

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.