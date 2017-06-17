You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

Bill Cosby Mistrial: Lena Dunham, Kumail Nanjiani and Others React

The jury was deadlocked in Cosby's case, and so he walked free.

1 hour ago

Bill Cosby trial

VAN AUKEN/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Bill Cosby’s trial for sexual assault ended in a mistrial this morning, and reactions have been expectedly heated. After deliberating for 52 hours, the jury declared themselves “deadlocked on all counts,” meaning that Cosby — who was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault and has been accused of similar acts by dozens of women — walked free.

READ MORE: Daily Reads: Separating Bill Cosby From Cliff Huxtable, How Gregory Peck Brought Diversity to the Academy, and More

Lena Dunham was one of the first to chime in on social media, tweeting that “Bill Cosby’s trial is about much more than Bill Cosby.”

READ MORE: 35 Bill Cosby Accusers Speak in Staggering New York Cover Story

Kumail Nanjiana and others spoke out as well:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


More From IndieWire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad