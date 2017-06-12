‘Billy on the Street’ Asks For Emmys Consideration With Help From Tina Fey, John Oliver, and More

Billy Eichner dishes out hilarious pop culture-themed prizes to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars and a few pedestrians in this extraordinary montage.

After five successful seasons, “Billy on the Street” is asking for your Emmys consideration. Today, TruTV released a video compilation of Billy Eichner’s favorite prizes from the show, as well as a massive billboard in hopes of scoring a nomination this Emmy season.

“Billy on the Street” is a comedy game show hosted by comedian/actor/writer Billy Eichner, where Eichner roams the streets of New York and asks pedestrians questions about pop culture. Popular games include “Quizzed in the Face,” “For A Dollar,” and “Amateur Speed Sketching.” Each week, he’s accompanied by a special guest star to help with the show or participate in an event.

The video below features a multitude of Hollywood’s biggest stars including Tina Fey, Julianne Moore, John Oliver, Anna Kendrick, and Bill Hader. But what’s more impressive than the stars are the insane, extraordinary prizes — one of the most notable being a gingerbread house of O.J. Simpson’s Brentwood estate. Honorable mention goes to the children’s book “We’re Going to Cuba Uzo Aduba,” a figurine set of Billy Crystal and Kevin Costner watching baseball together (and jerking each other off), and the apostrophe from Lupita Nyong’o’s name.

Other prizes consist of “Brokeback Mountain” themed pot holders (“You don’t go up there to fish!”), a diorama of Claire Danes signing her contract with Latisse, and a build-a-bear dressed like Rachel McAdams in “Spotlight.”

“Billy on the Street” is up for your consideration in Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

