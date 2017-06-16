‘Black Mirror’ Becoming a Book Series Is a Brilliant Move to a ‘High-Tech Paper Format’

Great! Another reason to keep our eyes glued to our devices.

This is a “Black Mirror” twist we didn’t see coming.

The technoparanoia anthology Netflix series will be turning into a book series by Penguin Random House, series creator Charlie Brooker announced on Twitter earlier this week with a cheeky post that touted the move to a “high tech ‘paper’ format.” He then linked off to the Random House Books site that has more information about the first volume. The description reads:

“Edited by Charlie Brooker, the creator of the hit Netflix original series Black Mirror, this book takes the very essence of the globally acclaimed cult TV show to create new, original, darkly satirical stories that tap into our collective unease about the modern world. This is Black Mirror in book form, allowed to roam through the imaginations of some of the leading names in contemporary fiction. This collection will challenge you to see the world in a different—and more disturbing—light. You have been warned. . . .”

The “Black Mirror” books will be released in three volumes, each with three novellas written by a variety of authors, whom Brooker will then edit.

These will not be straight-from-the-screen adaptations of “San Junipero” or “Nosedive.” Instead, these will be “original stories from leading fiction writers,” according to Random House.

Moving to a print format may not be seem like the most obvious evolution for a series known for its stories about the possible dark consequences of technology in our modern society. But when you consider all the stories that Brooker may be pitched for the “Black Mirror” universe that aren’t quite right for the screen, it’s a perfect solution to have them go to print, which is much quicker to produce.

Print could also tell stories that the TV series cannot due to budget or time constraints. In addition, print allows for some dramatic revelations because it is not a visual medium and has more time to develop a story. Besides, anything that expands the “Black Mirror” universe is OK in our, well, books.

It’s clear that Brooker is thrilled with this expansion as well, and he’s been having fun with it:

We’re pleased to announce Black Mirror will soon be available in high-tech ‘paper’ format: https://t.co/FWk6s5bND5 #BlackMirrorBook — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) June 13, 2017

According to the BBC, Brooker said, “All-new ‘Black Mirror’ stories from exciting authors. That’s a joyous prospect. And they’re appearing in a high-tech new format known as a book. Apparently, you just have to glance at some sort of ink code printed on paper and images and sounds magically appear in your head, enacting the story. Sounds far-fetched to me, but we’ll see.”

So far, fans of the series have had very positive, some even proposing a “Black Mirror” Twitter book club, while one person set their sights far higher:

Black Mirror cinematic universe plus Black Mirror media empire plus Black Mirror theme park plus Black Mirror presidency. — Jeeves Williams (@jeeveswilliams) June 13, 2017

The first volume will be released in Feb. 20 next year, perfect for that belated Valentine’s gift. It’s available for pre-order here. The second volume will be released that summer, with the third coming out sometime in 2019.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of “Black Mirror” will be released on Netflix later this year.

