‘Black Panther’ Teaser Trailer: Ryan Coogler Goes From Indie Darling to Spectacular Blockbuster Filmmaker

Ryan Coogler took a considerable jump in scope from "Fruitvale Station" to "Creed," but that's nothing compared to what he has cooked up for "Black Panther."

Ryan Coogler’s road to blockbuster glory began when he jumped from indies like “Fruitvale Station” to the mid-budget, Oscar-nominated “Creed.” But now he’s going all out with a massive budget and a truly epic task in Marvel’s “Black Panther.” The title character, played by Chadwick Boseman, was first introduced in last summer’s “Captain America: Civil War,” and his first standalone movie will allow the Marvel Cinematic Universe to tell a different kind of hero story.

READ MORE: Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler Reuniting (Again) For Cheating Scandal Drama ‘Wrong Answer’

Marvel’s official synopsis reads: “‘Black Panther’ follows T’Challa (Boseman) who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk.”

Coogler has assembled a dream cast to star opposite Boseman, with the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker taking supporting roles. Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis will be reprising their MCU roles of Everett K. Ross and Ulysses Klaue, respectively.

“Black Panther” opens February 16, 2018. Get your first look at Coogler in blockbuster mode by watching the teaser trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.