Black Phillip Makes a Cameo in ‘It Comes at Night,’ Kind of

Charlie has become the official goat of A24.

Good news for anyone who prefers to live deliciously: Black Phillip makes an appearance in “It Comes at Night.” Well, kind of — Charlie, the sinister-looking goat who emerged as an internet favorite for his breakout performance in Robert Eggers’ “The Witch,” plays a different goat in Trey Edward Shults’ new horror film.

That revelation comes from a Mic interview with Riley Keough and Christopher Abbott, who star in “It Comes at Night.” After the subject of goats comes up, Keough casually mentions that it’s “the same goat, by the way” as though that weren’t the most important aspect of the film, with Abbott confirming: “Yeah, it was literally the same goat. He or she wasn’t as featured in our movie, but [it was the] same goat actor…it must just be A24’s goat.”

Talk about burying the lede. “It’s in the mailing room, too. That’s a fun little fact. People are gonna freak out over that,” Abbott continues (correctly, I might add). The real question now is why Charlie isn’t in every movie released by A24, whose commitment to living deliciously now seems questionable.

