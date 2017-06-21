‘Blade Runner 2049’: Dazzling New Footage Proves This is the Year’s Best Looking Blockbuster — Watch

A new featurette includes never-before-seen footage from Denis Villeneuve's sequel, plus cast and crew interviews.

“Blade Runner” is turning 35 years old this Sunday, and what better way is there to celebrate then with brand new footage from the upcoming sequel? “Blade Runner 2049” is still months away, but People has debuted a new behind-the-scenes featurette that includes never-before-seen footage from Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated next installment.

READ MORE: Why ‘Blade Runner 2049′ Could Be Cinematographer Roger Deakins’ Masterpiece

“Blade Runner 2049” stars Ryan Gosling as Officer Q, a Los Angeles Police Department officer who uncovers a nefarious plan to destroy what’s left of civilization, leading him on a mission to locate Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who hasn’t been seen in over three decades.

The sequel is the latest major gig for Villeneuve, whose profile has been rising significantly over the last several years thanks to projects like “Prisoners,” “Sicario” and “Arrival.” The latter earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Director this year. “Blade Runner 2049” will reunite him with cinematographer Roger Deakins, and the duo have cooked up what looks to go down as the most visually stunning movie of 2017.

Check out the dazzling new footage in the featurette below. “Blade Runner 2049” opens in theaters nationwide October 6.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.