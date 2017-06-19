‘Brave New Jersey’ Trailer: New Comedy Reveals How Orson Welles Shook A Small Town

Orson Welles’s legendary 1938 “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast wreaks hilarious havoc on this small New Jersey town in the upcoming film.

Gravitas Ventures has released the first trailer to the comedy “Brave New Jersey,” a film about a small New Jersey town on the night of Orson Welles’ 1938 “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast that sent millions of listeners into a panic, believing the U.S. was being invaded by Martians.

The story follows the town’s mayor clerk (Tony Hale,“Veep”), an unhappy housewife (Heather Burns, “Manchester by the Sea”), a timid schoolteacher (Anna Camp, “Pitch Perfect”), a fearful sheriff (Mel Rodriguez, “The Last Man on Earth”), and an erratic reverend (Dan Bakkedahl, “Life in Pieces”) as they cope with the thought of this being their last night on earth and wonder how they’re going to spend it. With the help of the town’s reclusive war veteran (Raymond J. Barry, “Training Day”), everyone steps up and prepares for the battle of their lives in this first look:

“Brave New Jersey” is written and directed by Jody Lambert (“People Like Us”) and hits theaters on August 4.

