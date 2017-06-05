‘Breaking Bad’ Virtual Reality Experience Being Created By Vince Gilligan

Our time with Walter White might not be over just yet it turns out.

“Breaking Bad” fans may want to invest in Sony PlayStation VR sooner rather than later. Variety has confirmed that series creator Vince Gilligan is developing a “Breaking Bad” virtual reality project, which is being described as more of an experience for the Sony platform and not a VR game. That’s about all the information that is known at this point, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see if the project will continue the story where it left off (perhaps following Jesse Pinkman) or simply be set in the “Breaking Bad” universe.

The move is the latest major push from Sony into virtual reality storytelling. According to an official statement from Andrew House, the global chief executive of Sony Interactive Entertainment, the company had been hoping to push into the television VR space with some of the top showrunners in the business. They invited folks like David Shore (“The Blacklist”) and Ron Moore (“Battlestar Galactica”) to test out the virtual reality technology, but it was ultimately Gilligan who told House he “really wanted to do something with this.”

“Breaking Bad” ran for five acclaimed seasons on AMC, winning the Emmy for Best Drama twice and landing stars Bryan Cranton and Aaron Paul seven Emmys between them. The prequel series “Better Call Saul,” starring Bob Odenkirk, is currently airing its third season on the network. While no further details are confirmed about the virtual reality project, Sony says not to expect it to be released this year.

