‘Breathe’ Trailer: Andy Serkis’ Directorial Debut Could Bring Andrew Garfield Back to the Oscar Race

After earning an Oscar nomination for Best Actor last year, Andrew Garfield could very well find himself back in the race this year if this emotional true story catches on with audiences and voters.

Andy Serkis is known throughout the industry as the motion capture genius behind Gollum, King Kong and Caesar in the “Planet of the Apes” franchise, but this fall he’s trying his hand at directing for the very first time with the inspirational true story “Breathe.” The first trailer has debuted and it has all the makings of an Oscar-baiting drama, complete with a physical transformation required for the lead role.

Andrew Garfield and “The Crown” breakout Claire Foy are front and center as Robin and Diana Cavendish, a couple whose lives are forever changed when the former is diagnosed with polio and confined to a hospital bed with only a few months to live. With the help of Diana’s twin brothers (Tom Hollander) and the inventor Teddy Hall (Hugh Bonneville), Robin and Diana escape the hospital ward to seek out a full and passionate life together.

Garfield earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor last year for his work in “Hacksaw Ridge,” and he could find himself back in the race this year should “Breathe” catch on with audiences and voters. Foy is destined to earn an Emmy nomination this year for her acclaimed work on Netflix’s “The Crown.” “Breathe” was written by two-time Academy Award nominated writer William Nicholson and shot by three-time winner Robert Richardson.

Bleecker Street will release “Breathe” in theaters October 13, making a fall film festival birth very likely. Watch the debut trailer below.

