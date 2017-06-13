‘Brigsby Bear’ Teaser Trailer: Kyle Mooney Introduces You to A Highly Original Summer Indie

One of the most original indies of the summer arrives July 28. Discovery why in the new teaser trailer.

Every summer movie season needs at least one completely original indie movie. Last year it was the Daniels’ outrageous “Swiss Army Man,” and this year that breath of cinematic fresh air could very well be “Brigsby Bear.”

Directed by Dave McCary and co-written by and starring “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kyle Mooney, “Brigsby Bear” is a highly unusual tale of self-discovery that demands no spoilers. The teaser below won’t give away the plot, but it will leave you scratching your head and very, very intrigued.

READ MORE: ‘Brigsby Bear’ Review: The Lonely Island’s Sundance Debut Is a Sweet Movie, But It’s a One-Joke Slog

Sony Pictures Classics’ official synopsis reads: “‘Brigsby Bear Adventures’ is a children’s TV show produced for an audience of one: James (Kyle Mooney). When the show abruptly ends, James’s life changes forever, he sets out to finish the story himself and must learn to cope with the realities of a new world that he knows nothing about.

“Brigsby Bear” co-stars Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, Greg Kinnear and Andy Samberg. The movie, which debuted at Sundance in January before playing Cannes last month, opens in theaters July 28. Watch the official teaser trailer below.

