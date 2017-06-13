‘Broad City’ Will Bleep Donald Trump’s Name This Season

Abbi and Ilana are back when the show returns in August.

“Broad City” has already made its feelings about which way it leans in the political spectrum.

After all, this Comedy Central series about two liberated young women in New York even had an episode in which its co-creators and stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson work for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Clinton herself made a cameo in the episode.

Glazer, who stars in the comedy “Rough Night” with Scarlett Johnasson, Kate McKinnon and Zoe Kravitz, spoke to USA Today about the upcoming season of “Broad City.”

“We wrote [Season 4] being like, ‘Here we go! Hillary for president!'” Glazer said in the interview. Obviously, history did not play out according to that scenario, and Glazer added that after “this game-show host became president of our country, we rewrote a lot.”

Rewriting the show doesn’t mean giving equal airtime to the President though. In fact, the show went out of its way to remove any mentions of his name.

“There’s no airtime for this orange [person],” Glazer said. “We bleep his name the whole season.”

Season 4 continues the citybound adventures of stoners Abbi and Ilana as they figure out their lives through work, hookups, roommates and various schemes. One plot involves Ilana’s womanly witch powers decreasing during the influence of the current political administration.

“Ilana works through her Trump-related [hang-up] and it’s wild,” said Glazer.

Guest stars this season will include RuPaul, Steve Buscemi, Shania Twain and Wanda Sykes. Season 4 kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central. Watch a trailer for the season below:

