’Cannonball Run’ Reboot: Warner Bros. Taps ‘Dodgeball’ Director for New Take on Hal Needham Films

"Reno 911" creators Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant are in talks to pen the script.

Warner Bros. is gearing up for a “Cannonball Run” reboot, with “Dodgeball” director Rawson Thurber and “Reno 911” creators Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant in talks to direct and write, reports Deadline.

READ MORE: ‘Baywatch’ Review: The Rock and Zac Efron Deliver A Splashy Summer Hit Full of Dick Jokes

The project will relaunch the franchise begun by Hal Needham’s “The Cannonball Run” in 1981, a slapdash comedy starred Frank Sinatra, Burt Reynolds, Jackie Chan, Roger Moore, Dom DeLuise, Farrah Fawcett, and many other stars of the time. The Fox release was universally panned by critics, but was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Warner Bros. followed that up in 1984 with “Cannonball Run II,” and Orion released a third film, “Speed Zone,” in 1989. The franchise centers around a cross-country car race, inspired by a real race that took place throughout the 1970’s.

READ MORE: Thomas Lennon is a Pistachio Salesman in Disney’s ‘Milo Murphy’s Law’ – Watch Clip

The studio originally tapped “Tropic Thunder” writer Etan Cohen to write and direct. In addition to creating Comedy Central’s cult comedy “Reno 911,” Lennon and Garant have franchise chops from penning the “Night at the Museum” films, and their “Baywatch” credits prove they can turn nostalgia into studio fodder. Most recently, Thurber directed “Central Intelligence,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.