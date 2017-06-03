Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ Personal Collections to Be Auctioned Off, Including a Life-Sized Princess Leia

Nearly six months after the two died within a day of each other, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s joint legacy is becoming public. Variety reports that select items belonging to the two avid collectors will be auctioned off this fall, with proceeds benefiting the Thalians and the Jed Foundation.
Carrie’s brother Todd released a statement about the event:
“My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes. The size and scope of their collection rivals most museums. So in keeping with my mother’s wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans.”
More than 1,500 items are being auctioned beginning September 23 via Profiles in History. Among them are life-sized figures of Princess Leia (whom Fisher played) and other “Star Wars” characters, vintage movie cameras and lenses used on “The Godfather” and Reynolds’ replica “Wizard of Oz” slippers.
