Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ Personal Collections to Be Auctioned Off, Including a Life-Sized Princess Leia

In the latest Filmmaker Toolkit podcast, Esmail addresses the impact of Trump’s election on his writers’ room and his upcoming “Metropolis” TV adaptation.

We debate the commercial and awards season prospects for Cannes 2017 highlights. Plus: Our thoughts on “Wonder Woman.”

The host reflects on the reality juggernaut’s 10 Emmy wins, the “audacity” of its production around the world, and what’s on tap for Season 30.

Very Good TV Podcast: Can too much access be a bad thing? IndieWire critics debate how to balance professional relationships and honest criticism when it comes to covering TV.