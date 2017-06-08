How to Cast the Inevitable James Comey Senate Hearing Movie

Here are some of the stars who would be best suited to play a dramatic reenactment of James Comey's Senate hearing.

FBI Director James Comey‘s appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill was a real who’s who of Washington D.C., and the dramatic question and answer session had all the makings of a political thriller. While it remains to be seen whether the investigation into President Donald Trump‘s campaign ties to Russia will lead to a Watergate-like scandal, we’re already well on our way to casting the 2017 version of “All the President’s Men.”

READ MORE: James Comey Hearing: Late Night TV Reminds Us There’s No Silver Bullet For Trump Presidency

Which actors and actresses would be best suited to play the politicians who appeared on cable news outlets CNN, MSNBC, Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC on Thursday? (Ed Harris already portrayed John McCain in Jay Roach’s 2012 TV movie “Game Change,” about the 2008 presidential election, so we went with a fresh casting choice for the United States Senator from Arizona.)

READ MORE: As Trump Withdraws from The Paris Agreement, Al Gore Just Became the Biggest Movie Star of the Summer

A movie about the Russia scandal would require a large ensemble cast, but we got the ball rolling with eight central figures who participated in Thursday’s hearing. Check out our casting choices for former FBI director and many more here.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.