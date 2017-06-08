‘Chasing Coral’ Trailer: Sundance-Winning Documentary Fights to Prevent Coral Reefs From Extinction

Netflix brings the fight to save coral reefs straight to your computer with this award-winning documentary.

Jeff Orlowski won the U.S. Documentary Audience Award at Sundance earlier this year for “Chasing Coral,” a stunning documentary about the fight to protect coral reefs from becoming extinct. Featuring breathtaking and distressing underwater footage, the movie puts into perspective just how endangered coral reefs are and tracks the effort to save them.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “Coral reefs are the nursery for all life in the oceans, a remarkable ecosystem that sustains us. Yet with carbon emissions warming the seas, a phenomenon called ‘coral bleaching’—a sign of mass coral death—has been accelerating around the world, and the public has no idea of the scale or implication of the catastrophe silently raging underwater.”

“Chasing Coral” is available to stream July 14 on Netflix. The documentary will also have a theatrical run in limited New York and Los Angeles. Watch the official trailer below.

