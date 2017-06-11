Chi Po-lin, Director of ‘Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above,’ Dies at 52

The filmmaker was in a helicopter accident along with two others.

Just days after announcing a sequel to his film “Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above,” Chi Po-lin died in a helicopter crash yesterday. The Taiwanese director was 52. Pilot Chang Chih-kuang and his assistant Chen Kuan-chi were also killed in the accident, which took place near the town of Fengbin just before noon local time. There were no survivors.

“Director Chi’s works have allowed us to see the beauty of Taiwan, and inspired others to join the efforts to conserve our land. His passing is a tremendous loss to Taiwan,” said Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen on social media. Chi had previously served as an aerial photographer for Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation.

Born December 27, 1964 in Taipei, Chi won the award for Best Documentary at the 2013 Golden Horse Awards for “Beyond Beauty”; he also directed the short films “Taiwan from the Air” and “Taichung: The Heart of Taiwan.” “Beyond Beauty II” was scheduled for release in 2019 and Chi is said to have been shooting footage for it when the accident occurred.

