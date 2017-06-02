Our picks of the best things on TV this weekend also include Wes Anderson's breakout film and the most anticipated series finale of the year.

The Weekend of June 2-4

“Class” (Saturday – BBC America, 7:00 p.m.) – The heroes face an impossible choice as they apply what they have learned so far to save the Earth. While Quill prepares to exact revenge on her captors, the friends are forced to fight Corakinus before he takes what he desires from April and Charlie in the Season 1 finale.

Back when the show first hit American airwaves, our Hanh Nguyen described that the show took a little while to find its footing. But as this “Doctor Who” youngster universe expands, it’s worth checking to see how far it’s come in its initial eight-episode run.

“The Leftovers” (Sunday – HBO, 11:30 p.m.) – Answers are elusive in the series finale.

It’s the best show on TV. We’re assuming you’re already going to watch, so let’s give it the proper send-off it deserves.

“The White Princess” (Sunday – Starz, 8:00 p.m.) – Lizzie battles new demons and old curses, while a final confrontation with the pretender exposes King Henry’s weaknesses.

If you’ve missed out on this season of Starz’s historical drama, the network is marathoning all of Season 1 ahead of the Sunday night finale. As you bid farewell to the weekend, let Queen Lizzie be your guide.

In a season filled with legendary supporting performances (just think of what Tony Hale ws able to do, even when confined to a hospital bed), Timothy Simons might be in a class all by himself. Simons spoke with us about playing Jonah, everyone’s favorite punching bag, as if he were a small child.

Here’s a Great 2017 TV Quote

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – March 15, 2017

Seth Meyers: “So, what do we do? We…staple it, we stamp it, and then we ring the joke bell. And then, just to make sure it’s good, I tie the joke to….what? I tie the joke to a balloon like so…and then I send the joke up to God to approve it.”

Meyers’ show might be getting fame for its “A Closer Look” segments, but there is absolutely nothing on late-night TV that beats the Joke Bucket. (We have plenty of ongoing “Late Night” coverage, which you can see here.)

Movie Night

“Rushmore” – Saturday – HBO2, 4:55 p.m.

Wes Anderson’s three most recent features might just be his best, but few sequences from his career can top the Max Fischer Yearbook Montage. With a trio of phenomenal performances from Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray and Olivia Williams, the rest of the movie ain’t too shabby either.

