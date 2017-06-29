‘Cleverman’ Season 2 Sneak Peak Promises an Uprising — Watch

The Australian sci-fi series returns with new drama and new battles.

Survival is all that matters in the newest clip from SundanceTV’s dystopian drama “Cleverman.”

Season 2 looks promising, bringing a ton of action and discourse to the already divided kakotopia of the future. Rivalries established in Season 1 will also be explored further, along with new conflicts that are greater than just two characters. Hunter Page-Lochard (“Shit Creek,” “Around the Block,” “Spear”) and Rob Collins (“The Wrong Girl”) both return to their roles of feuding brothers to further the story of the aboriginal superhero, Cleverman.

In the above preview of the upcoming season, we see the two estranged Gumbaynggirr brothers forced together to fight for their own survival when one of them is passed the mantle of the “Cleverman.” The series is based on several different stories from Aboriginal folklore, including Hairypeople and Cleverman himself, modernizing these stories of the Aboriginal Dreamtime by adding a superhero spin to reflect on modern issues such as racism, asylum seekers and border protection.

“Cleverman” takes all of the most exciting parts of drama, dystopian fiction, science fiction, and the supernatural and combines them to create an intriguing philosophical work of television that speaks to the humanity inside of everyone, while bringing attention to current issues around the globe.

Season 2 of “Cleverman” airs Wednesdays at 10/9 c on SundanceTV.

